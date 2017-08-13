Grand Junction High School Reunions

Class of 1957

The sixtieth reunion for Grand Junction High School’s Class of 1957 will be held September 8–10 at the Grand Vista Hotel. For more information, contact Genevra at 778-9429.

Class of 1962

The 55th reunion for Grand Junction High School’s Class of 1962 will be held September 21–24, 2017. For more information, please call Joyce at 242-5482.