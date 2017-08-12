Museum welcomes new education and volunteer coordinator

Carly Jones recently joined the Museums of Western Colorado staff team as Education and Volunteer Coordinator. Jones will work with District 51 and other school districts to synchronize academic curriculum with the experiential opportunities provided at the museums. She will also coordinate volunteers at the three facilities and paleontological excavation sites. Jones is a Montrose native with a bachelors degree from the University of Wyoming and a master’s degree from the University of Glasgow.
