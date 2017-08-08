Tammy Schler is retiring after 16 years as director and 33 years as a member of the Grand Mesa Sweet Adelines Chorus. She will return to the chorus as a singing member after some time off. Assistant Director Colette Mayers will become Director. Jenn Strasser will join the directing team as Assistant Director. The chorus is also inviting local women to sing in its fall show in November. Membership is not required. Rehearsals will be held every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., starting August 8, at the Redlands United Methodist Church. Contact Shirley at 255- 9419 for more information.
Beacon Senior News
The BEACON Senior News is western Colorado’s biggest and most popular resource for seniors and baby boomers. Our goal is to inform and inspire the 50+ community in Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties through our various publications.
Latest posts by Beacon Senior News (see all)
- Sweet Adelines updates - August 8, 2017
- Call for Delta Community Resource Expo presenters - August 7, 2017
- Veterans alliance welcomes new executive director - August 5, 2017
Leave a Reply