Sweet Adelines updates

Tammy Schler is retiring after 16 years as director and 33 years as a member of the Grand Mesa Sweet Adelines Chorus. She will return to the chorus as a singing member after some time off. Assistant Director Colette Mayers will become Director. Jenn Strasser will join the directing team as Assistant Director. The chorus is also inviting local women to sing in its fall show in November. Membership is not required. Rehearsals will be held every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., starting August 8, at the Redlands United Methodist Church. Contact Shirley at 255- 9419 for more information.