Call for Delta Community Resource Expo presenters

Presenters are needed for the second annual Delta Community Resource Expo, which returns to the Bill Heddles Recreation Center on October 26 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. This year’s theme is “Where to Turn.” The expo is an event designed to educate adults with disabilities, older adults and caregivers on what resources, programs and services are available in Region 10’s service area. The focus of the event is on individual community and family members, friends and caregivers. Sessions may not incorporate sales presentations, and presenter time is donated. Each session is 45-60 minutes in duration in a classroom-style setting. For a list of preferred topics and to apply, contact Amy Rowan at arowan@region10.net.