Veterans alliance welcomes new executive director

August 5, 2017

Former sergeant first class William K. Montgomery, a native of Olathe, joins the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans as its executive director. Sgt. First Class Montgomery entered the Army in 1997. His deployments include two in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and one in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He has served in a number of non-commissioned officer leadership positions, including acting as operations sergeant major for 18 months. Among Montgomery’s awards and decorations are the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with one bronze oak leaf cluster and the Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters. He is engaged to Olathe’s Stephanie Bergstrom, and they have five children.

