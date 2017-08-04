Motown Food Truck Fridays

August 4, 2017 BEACON Senior News Beacon Bits 0

Enjoy a gathering of food trucks and live entertainment on Fridays in Stockmens Alley. Bring an empty stomach and a friend or five. This month, the event takes place on August 4, 11, 18 and 25. Food Truck Friday is always looking for new trucks to join, as well as live entertainers, including artists, comedians, magicians, street performers and singers. For more information, contact 249-5000.

BEACON Senior News is the Western Slope's #1 newspaper for area seniors and baby boomers.
