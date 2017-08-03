Pickin’ in the Park

Enjoy concerts featuring some of the best national acts in Paonia Town Park on August 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 6 p.m. Good times and lots of dancing is guaranteed. Feel free to bring a picnic or enjoy some of the local flavors provided by one of our several delicious food vendors. The food is different each week and KVNF will provide craft beer and local wine and hard cider.

