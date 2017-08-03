Free museum admission during “Cool Summer Nights”

Museum of the West offers free admission from 5-8 p.m. during the Downtown Farmers Market. Each free night will include a complimentary history book and feature a special activity, with tours and talks at 6 p.m. There is no limit to the number of free visits or special programs that may be attended. For information, contact Museum of the West at 242-0971, extension 2212.
Beacon Senior News
The BEACON Senior News is western Colorado’s biggest and most popular resource for seniors and baby boomers. Our goal is to inform and inspire the 50+ community in Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties through our various publications.
