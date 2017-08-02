Senior Scholar Project training helps local children succeed

August 2, 2017 BEACON Senior News Beacon Bits 0

The Mesa County RSVP Senior Scholar Project connects volunteers with local schools to help improve students’ academic skills. No teaching experience is necessary. Senior Scholar Project training for the 2017-18 school year is August 18 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Call Diane Barger at 243-9839, ext. 5, for more information. 

BEACON Senior News

BEACON Senior News

BEACON Senior News is the Western Slope's #1 newspaper for area seniors and baby boomers.
BEACON Senior News

Latest posts by BEACON Senior News (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes