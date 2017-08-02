Senior Scholar Project training helps local children succeed

The Mesa County RSVP Senior Scholar Project connects volunteers with local schools to help improve students’ academic skills. No teaching experience is necessary. Senior Scholar Project training for the 2017-18 school year is August 18 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Call Diane Barger at 243-9839, ext. 5, for more information.
