Astronomy programs at Black Canyon National Park

Each Wednesday and Friday evening (weather permitting), join sky rangers and astronomers from the Black Canyon Astronomical Society. Rangers will present an illustrated program in the park’s South Rim Campground Amphitheater, followed by night sky observation with a telescope. Program times vary depending on the season. Check at the South Rim Visitor Center for a current time schedule. Call 641-2337, extension 205 for more information.
Beacon Senior News
The BEACON Senior News is western Colorado’s biggest and most popular resource for seniors and baby boomers. Our goal is to inform and inspire the 50+ community in Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties through our various publications.
