We all scream for ice cream (and because we’re scared of needles)

Two weeks ago, a few staff members and I visited St. Mary’s Blood Center to donate. We were seen right away, and the process was quick and virtually painless. We even got free juice and cookies from a handsome phlebotomist who thought my coworker was going to faint. We tried to assure him that she’s always that pale, but who turns down free cookies? In August, the blood center is offering an even tastier incentive: free ice cream!

What are you waiting for? Go give blood! Then be sure to pick up next month’s BEACON for a story about blood transfusions that saved one local man’s life. Blood donors really are heroes.

Transitions in Aging

Inside this month’s issue of the BEACON, you’ll find “Transitions in Aging,” our yearly guide to aging well. The aging journey comes with some major decisions, from retirement planning to finding a home that’s just the right fit. We’re here to help you sort through confusing and expensive options with help from local experts.