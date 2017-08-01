We all scream for ice cream (and because we’re scared of needles)

It’s the height of summer, and most of us are busy playing outside or traveling. That’s great news for us, but not for blood banks—according to the American Red Cross, the number of new donors typically declines by more than 30 percent in summer months. The demand for life-saving procedures, on the other hand, never takes a vacation.
Two weeks ago, a few staff members and I visited St. Mary’s Blood Center to donate. We were seen right away, and the process was quick and virtually painless. We even got free juice and cookies from a handsome phlebotomist who thought my coworker was going to faint. We tried to assure him that she’s always that pale, but who turns down free cookies? In August, the blood center is offering an even tastier incentive: free ice cream!
What are you waiting for? Go give blood! Then be sure to pick up next month’s BEACON for a story about blood transfusions that saved one local man’s life. Blood donors really are heroes.
Transitions in Aging
Inside this month’s issue of the BEACON, you’ll find “Transitions in Aging,” our yearly guide to aging well. The aging journey comes with some major decisions, from retirement planning to finding a home that’s just the right fit. We’re here to help you sort through confusing and expensive options with help from local experts.
Pricey parks passes
If all you wanted for your 62nd birthday was a National Park Service Senior Pass so you could spend your retirement years exploring our beautiful country, I hope your birthday comes before August 28. That’s when the cost of the Senior Pass increases from $10 to $80. The passes are
good for a lifetime, but it’s quite a price change.
In addition to free admission to more than 2,000 parks and public lands, the Senior Pass provides a 50 percent discount on some amenity fees for activities such as camping, swimming, boat launch and specialized interpretive services.
Is $80 outside your budget? Good news—there’s an alternative option. If you’re 62 or older, you can buy annual passes for $20, then trade four annual passes in for a lifetime pass. If you qualify for a Senior Pass, but haven’t picked one up yet, now is the time to get yours at any federal recreation site.
September’s Montrose-Delta BeaconFest
Our sixth annual Montrose-Delta BeaconFest on September 21 promises to be a rollicking good time! A variety of vendors, interesting speakers and talented entertainers will spend the day at the Montrose Pavilion, making for a great event that you won’t want to miss. For more information, call 243-8829 or email Beacon@PendantPublishing.com.
We love (y)our pets!
Thanks to all who submitted pet photos for this month’s BEACON. See if your pet made their BEACON debut.
-Cloie Sandlin
