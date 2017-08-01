Old-timer George Decker weaves real cowboy tale in memoirs

Decker tagged along for all kinds of adventures on the ranch, shadowing an eccentric shepherd named Tex Reams as he herded the sheep wherever he could find pasture—including on BLM land.

“I loved to stay with Tex in the sheep camps, and he would, of course, tell me instances of things that happened to him,” wrote Decker. “One was about being asleep in the tent and hearing a noise. When he rolled over to pick up his .30-30, instead of feeling the cold steel of the rifle, he came up with a handful of warm fur. It was a curious mountain lion that nearly tore the tent down getting out. Tex said he didn’t know who was the most startled, he or the lion.”

Decker continues to explore, although he’s left cowboying behind for amateur archaeology. He and his wife live on a small horse property overlooking the Colorado River, and his home reflects his love of all things old. His research has led him to areas around Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties, where the long history of the Ute tribes reveals itself in petroglyphs carved into the Indian sandstone. Occasionally, he leads trips out to study the ancient carvings.

Exploring, preserving the past

Decker and his trusty old dog, Durango, recently lead a ragtag group of older explorers eager to see what could be found on Whitewater’s cliffsides.

The group went through an old fence, then jumped over a small creek as nimbly as possible and began the trek up a sloping hillside, dodging low piñon tree brushes and stands of cactus. Decker led the way to a spot with numerous petroglyphs carved above small caves that may have served as temporary shelter for early humans.