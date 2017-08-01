Montrose museums are a window into local history

Almost every town has a museum filled with artifacts attempting to make local history interesting to the casual observer.

But Montrose museums take historical interest to a new level. The area boasts three quality museums, each offering a take on history. To visit one to the exclusion of the others, or worse yet, to not visit any, is to miss valuable insight into our heritage.

Ute Indian Museum

Until recently, the Ute Indian Museum, located at 17253 Chipeta Road, focused on times past. The museum first opened in 1956 on land where Ouray, the famous Ute chief, once lived. His wife, Chipeta, is interred on the site. The facility went through a remodel in the late 1990s, but its exhibits remained substantially the same, focusing on what many thought to be a long-lost tribe.