Meet your new therapist, Mr. Ed

January Johnston, licensed in hippotherapy, explained how her work has helped clients with disabilities.

“Part of the reason why this works is that while clients are just trying to remain balanced and strong on the horse, they also work with fine motor skills: throwing, catching, playing games,” said Johnston.

She finds recent research in this growing field exciting, and it certainly seems to be effective. One session of equine-assisted therapy can result in advancements that would take three months in a clinical setting.

A labor of love

Muller and his wife, Suzanne, have backgrounds in special education. They saw an opportunity to match kids with horses who could help.

“It was a labor of love to get to this point,” Muller said.

Things have grown since the couple worked with their first client in April 2015. The center started with just two horses. Now there are 11. But even that’s not enough, as the center requires a diverse group to fit each client’s needs. Eventually, the Mullers hope to place the Grand Valley at the forefront of equestrian therapy research.

To get there, the center relies on its volunteers. Each session requires supervision, a lead horse-walker, a second horse-walker and an alternate. There are also volunteers who clean pens and take care of the horses. There’s no need to be a “horse person” to volunteer, either, as there are plenty of jobs to go around. Everyone’s goal is to make the center a safe and immersive environment for both the clients and the horses.

“A volunteer typically begins by working with the horses specifically,” said Sabine Will, one of the center’s volunteers. “This gains a level of trust with the horses and it helps immensely for both the horse and the volunteer to be on the same page during the session.”

Once volunteers have developed a strong skill set and confidence level, they begin to work with clients—an unforgettable feeling that keeps them coming back for more. In fact, the volunteers’ love for the horses is only second to their love and compassion for the center’s clients.