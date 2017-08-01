House call: Scammers target Medicare recipients

If you have Medicare, scammers are targeting you!

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is getting reports of scammers contacting people in the Grand Valley pretending to call on behalf of Medicare. Don’t fall for it! Representatives from Medicare will never call you—the U.S. government’s preferred form of communication is by mail.

How it works

This scam begins when someone calls a potential victim asking if they have received new Medicare information. Once the scammer establishes that the person they’ve called does, in fact, have Medicare, they’ll try to make an appointment to come to the victim’s house to explain benefits.

At first, the callers may not try to sell anything, or ask for any information that could make their story sound less real. It’s not real, though. It’s a scam. They’re looking for your address and any other personal information they can get their hands on.

The scam

Victims give their home addresses to the caller for the so-called “appointment.” With that information, scammers may try to steal your mail for your Social Security checks, or try to rob you.

In the past, the MCSO has seen cases where thieves pretend to be salesman or handymen to get inside homes to look around. They take jewelry or prescription pills when the owner is not looking, or come back later to burglarize the house. In the case of the Medicare scam, the perpetrators may not even be in this country and may call back to cancel the fake appointment. But now that they have the victim’s trust, they’ll try to get personal information over the phone. Victims are more willing to give up information to someone they were planning to meet in person.