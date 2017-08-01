Big shots: Champion hunters compete at Powderhorn

Super Masters are in some ways better prepared for the competition than their younger counterparts. They know that the challenges are about more than winning—they’re about fellowship.

“That’s what’s cool about the Super Masters,” said Denham. “We call it the Yoda class. We’ve all been there. We’ve all competed in stuff at different points in our lives. So even though we’re all here to win, if someone goes down out there, I guarantee one of the Super Master guys is going to stop and do whatever it takes to get him off the mountain.”

A sense of community pervades Train to Hunt events. For these hunter-athletes, first place comes second to survival in the real world’s harsh conditions. They train to improve their own hunting, but also so they won’t fail a comrade in need during an actual hunt.

“There have been times when one of the most beautiful sights I could see is two little blips coming towards me on the GPS screen and knowing the boys are coming and it’s going to be okay,” Ruspil said.

In the case of the Super Masters, they also train because it keeps them healthy.