The bacon-ating of America

It’s quite another to find your local diner serving a maple bacon ice-cream sundae or discover your deep-dish pizza now comes with a crispy bacon wrap around the edges. Bacon is becoming the new specialty food for America. We’ve gone from bacon bits to everything bacon!

It’s one thing to savor that aroma and taste of crispy bacon slices alongside two eggs sunny-side up, or nestling across a slice of cold tomato on a bed of crunchy lettuce in a BLT, or to order a Cobb salad knowing a generous helping of crispy bacon will be included.

Bacon mania has hit America. Ebenezer Cooke warned us in 1708 that the mania was coming in his poem, “The Sot Weed Factor,” complaining that the food in America was all “bacon-infused.” And he was right. More than 300 years later, bacon is still a top-selling food. Sales climbed 9.5 percent in 2013, with more than $4 billion spent on bacon in the U.S. With increase of sales, culinary experts have expanded their recipes to include even more bacon.

Bacon is the side and back cuts of pork. In the U.S. and Canada, it usually comes from the pork belly. Bacon can be smoked, broiled, fried, baked or grilled. As a food, it’s both versatile and flavorful.

So versatile, in fact, that restaurants now serve bacon cheddar tater tots, those kid-favorites now doused in cheese and liberally sprinkled with bacon bits for the adult palate. They serve bacon egg muffins, where the egg is cooked in a bacon-lined muffin tin. There are bacon-wrapped hot dogs with cheese and a fried egg in the bun. Bacon is wrapped around steak, shrimp, chicken, pork chops, mushrooms and asparagus, and put in sandwiches along with baconnaise (bacon-flavored mayonnaise) and honey jalapeño bacon.

In a recent survey compiled by Smithfield, 65 percent of all Americans would support bacon as their national food. And for those who don’t eat pork, bacon can also be made from beef, lamb, chicken, goat or turkey.

Dip your favorite bacon slices in chocolate for an additional treat. For those who don’t like bacon, there’s something for you—a bacon cake, made without bacon, that looks like bacon strips.

What happened to bacon bits with sour cream on baked potatoes, or bacon bits floating in creamy cheddar potato soup? Now we have bacon in appetizers, entrees and desserts. Precooked bacon is now sold for families with little time to cook. Bacon mania is truly booming.

I worry I’m getting it. That bacon ice cream sounds pretty good on a hot summer’s day.