Surgical Associates of Western Colorado: a cut above the rest

No one wants to undergo surgery, particularly those of us who grew up in an era when almost any operation left behind unsightly scars, a lot of pain and days in the hospital.

Fortunately, surgical techniques have come a long way since then. Many operations—such as gallbladder removal, hernia repair and stomach and bowel diagnostics—can be done with minimally invasive techniques. Surgical Associates of Western Colorado specializes in handling a variety of conditions using procedures that treat problems with the smallest incisions possible, using the most modern methods.

According to the practice’s office manager, Kristy Hale, staff members are committed to providing compassionate care for every patient.

“Patients come to us in pain, and we work to fix the problem,” she said.

The highly-trained medical team listens carefully to patients, giving them input on choosing the best treatment. All the doctors have specific areas of expertise.

Brad Baldwin, DO, grew up fascinated by taking things apart to find out how they work, then putting them back together. It led to him undertaking medical training and an internship at Missouri’s Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Now he specializes in treating painful and ugly varicose veins, which may signal problems with circulation. He also treats spider veins, a milder form of this issue.

His Kirksville schoolmate, Andrew Morse, DO, focuses on helping morbidly obese patients lose weight via bariatric surgery, which involves reducing the size of the stomach by removing part of it, bypassing the stomach so food goes directly to the intestines or inserting a band that restricts the stomach. These techniques are used only for those whose weight poses a real threat to their lives.