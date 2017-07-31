Know thy enemy— a glossary of online bad guys

After we grew tired of throwing the darts into the dartboard, the grass, the walls, etc., we realized that if you throw a dart high into the air, it makes a spark when it hits the pavement. This provided hours of fun—until a dart came back down and stuck neatly into my friend’s little brother’s head, that is. He lived, and we learned a lesson about having siblings nearby when we did stuff like that.

Tools, toys and technology all have something in common: They can all be dangerous if misused. Education can prevent you from becoming a victim of the misuse of technology.

One of the biggest problems to overcome is that negative tech terms are often incorrectly used interchangeably. Here, we’ll define some common terms that are important to know.

Clickbait

Friends on Facebook love sharing articles with headlines like, “15 reasons why you shouldn’t drink water. I did No. 5 this morning!” These stories are written to get you to click on them, because when you do, the site where the story is posted makes money from its advertisers. Clicking on these won’t hurt your computer—it’s just sensationalism for profit.

Hacker

This is a person or group of people who gain remote access to a computer system. It may be done to control the system or to access information stored on the computer.