History takes flight: The Commemorative Air Force keeps the past alive

During the second World War, approximately 300,000 aircraft were produced. Just 15 years later, almost none remained. One by one, planes have been salvaged and rehabilitated into working aircraft. Today, the CAF has 13,000 members nationally and owns and operates the largest collection of military aircraft, a fleet of 170 airplanes representing 60 various models. Though the CAF’s American Airpower Museum retains ownership of the airplanes, more than 80 wings and squadrons have been assigned the responsibility of maintaining the aircraft. “We’re the stewards,” Taylor said. “We’re responsible for restoration, maintenance, upkeep, flying, etc.” When it comes to funding, the Rocky Mountain Wing is self-sufficient, receiving no financial support from the organization’s headquarters. They must be fiscally responsible, as restoring and caring for aircraft is not easy, nor cheap. “We’ve spent about $300,000 and a lot of years and man hours getting the TBM in the shape that it’s in,” Taylor said. The group is in fundraising mode after some landing gear collapsed in Arizona three years ago, damaging the plane. But rather than whine about paying off their debts, Taylor said that wing members are using this as an opportunity to think big.

“Rather than just focusing on how to pay off our debts, let’s focus on moving into a bigger hangar, bigger museum and think about having more airplanes and more exhibits. That’s where we’re headed,” he said. Honoring those who served The Rocky Mountain Wing celebrated the TBM Avenger’s new designation with a special open house in April, which attracted veterans, area pilots and community members, inviting them to view—and touch—this incredible piece of history. Philip Wilmot, 94, attended the open house with great enthusiasm. After earning his pilot’s license in 1942, he served in the Naval Air Force, flying a Corsair in the Pacific. “I was in Iwo Jima, Okinawa and on the first big carrier to hit air strikes on Japan,” said Wilmot. “I shot down one enemy Japanese plane, although every fighter pilot wants to shoot down five, which makes you an ace.” Wilmot loves flying to such a high degree that he built a tandem RV-4 over the course of 11 years as a younger man. To this day, he still flies at least once a week.