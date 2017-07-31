A world of good: The Western Slope goes global

Sometimes it’s difficult to understand how events in one part of the world can affect the Western Slope. That’s where the World Affairs Council of Western Colorado (WACWC) comes in.

WACWC is the brainchild of Grand Junction City Councilman Bennett Boeschenstein, former State Department Officer Duane Butcher and Colorado Mesa University Political Science Professor Tim Casey. Affiliated with the World Affairs Council of America, the local chapter aims to expand the conversation around international issues in our area.

“We felt that a lot of the groups in Grand Junction just weren’t creating a venue for this, and [that] it was really important to do so in western Colorado in particular because people can get very isolated out here,” said Casey, president of WACWC’s volunteer board.

It quickly became clear that locals felt the same way. After the council was established in 2014, its membership surged. There are currently about 150 members.

“Really big turnouts at some of our early events gave us encouragement that we were on the right track,” Casey said.

Since it began, the organization has facilitated approximately 30 public events, designed to inform the community, expand its cultural horizons and even inspire.

Speakers have included Nader Hashemi, who discussed the growth of the Islamic State group; Keith Luse, executive director of the National Committee on North Korea; and Rob Buckley, a former Peace Corps member who taught massage therapy to Nepal’s Untouchable caste—providing a valuable skill to a group Casey said “the world has kicked into the corner of a far corner.”