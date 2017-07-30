Free cholesterol screening for blood donors

Any time is a good time to be a blood donor, but July is a particularly good time to donate blood to St. Mary’s Medical Center. This month, donors get a free cholesterol screening while helping to maintain the critical blood supply of western Colorado. In summer there are fewer donations than usual, but hospitals maintain the same demand for lifesaving transfusions. St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center supplies blood products to 17 hospitals on the Western Slope. To keep donations steady, the Blood Center is offering free cholesterol screenings to all who donate blood in July. Visit the Blood Center on the second floor of St. Mary’s Advanced Medicine Pavilion, or donate at any of our donor coach blood drives. The donor center at 750 Wellington Ave. is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 8 am to 12 p.m. For more information call 298-2555.

