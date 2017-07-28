Boomers & Beyond: Senior Games and Yoga

Have you heard?
The latest episode of Boomers & Beyond, with Kevin VanGundy and Val Begalle, is available from KAFM.
In this episode, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Coordinator Lorie Gregor discusses the Western Colorado Senior Games. Analii Cunningham, executive director and founder of Movement Therapies Wellness and Education Center talks about the benefits of yoga. Listen by clicking the play button on the media player below!
Kevin VanGundy
As publisher of the BEACON Senior Newspaper, I explore the relationships of our aged with society. Often times upending the prejudicial stereotypes held by many. Using powerful storytelling the BEACON Senior Newspaper continues to reshape the way our world looks at the process of aging well. Oh... and we sell a lot of advertising.
