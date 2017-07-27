F.A.R.M. Market returns to Cross Orchards

Farm and Ranch Market, or F.A.R.M. Market, returned to Cross Orchards on June 14. The market will be held from 7:30 a.m.–12 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday through October. F.A.R.M. Market is run by farmers and ranchers in and around the Grand Valley area with the goal of bringing high quality, fresh produce to the residents of the Grand Valley. Vendors will make available a variety of produce ranging from fruits and vegetables to meat and melons. Cross Orchards, a part of the Museums of Western Colorado, is located at 3073 Patterson Rd. For more information contact Peter Booth at 242-0971, ext. 2204, or Kerry Cook at 434-1747 or kcookgj@hotmail.com.

