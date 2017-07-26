Trees planted for each new Arbor Day Foundation member

Anyone can help plant trees in high-need national forests by joining the Arbor Day Foundation in July. Through the Replanting Our National Forests campaign, the Arbor Day Foundation will honor each new member by planting 10 trees in forests that have been devastated by wildfires, insects and disease. The foundation has worked with the U.S. Forest Service for more than 25 years to plant trees in our national forests, which provide habitat for wildlife, keep the air clean and help ensure safe drinking water for more than 180 million Americans. To join the foundation, send a $10 membership contribution to Replanting Our National Forests, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410 or visit its website.

