The Center at Foresight: centered on recovery

Business is booming in the Grand Valley—that’s evident by the new businesses popping up in north Grand Junction.

One of these sleek new buildings is The Center at Foresight, the valley’s newest skilled nursing facility, designed to help patients recovering from injury or illness reach their highest level of independence and wellness.

The center is packed with all the amenities patients need to feel more than comfortable, including 54 private rooms, chef-prepared gourmet meals, a therapy garden, a salon and a gymnasium for physical and occupational therapies. It can be a temporary home away from home for patients who require physical rehabilitation and/or complex nursing care.

A patient typically stays at the center for about two to three weeks, but may stay up to 100 days with insurance or Medicare coverage. But a 100-day stay won’t be necessary for most patients, said Clinical Liaison Amanda Gibson, especially with the center’s physician-driven care plan and dedicated approach to patient care.

“Providing outstanding patient care is a priority for us, and we have a team that really wants that and has a passion for it,” Gibson said.

At The Center at Foresight’s June 1 grand opening and ribbon cutting, staff members proudly showed off the new building. Gibson estimated that about 200 people showed up to meet the staff, visit with former patients and tour the state-of-the-art facility.

“A lot of planning went into it and we ended up getting really great response,” she said. “A lot of people came and enjoyed themselves.”

The Center at Foresight is locally owned, empowering the administration and staff to focus on providing world-class care to patients on the Western Slope. Stop by 606 E. Foresight Circle for a tour. For more information, call 985-7900 or visit www.centeratforesight.com.