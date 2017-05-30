Faith, fellowship and fun:

Not much today is the same as it was 100 years ago. But at the Grand Mesa Christian Camp, three things have stayed constant for over a century: God’s love for His children, the beauty of the Grand Mesa and the perpetually cute chipmunks. (Thus the chipmunk in the camp’s 100-year celebration logo.)

“I attended Grand Mesa Camp in the mid-1960s,” said Montrose resident Connie Pittenger. “I went to be closer to God through nature. Being at 10,000 feet, a person just feels closer to God physically. Looking at God’s wonderful creation from that vantage point gives you a special sense of awe.”

At camp, my son and his girlfriend found an orphaned chipmunk and nursed it back to health. Perhaps it was this bonding experience that led them to getting married several years later. I wonder if they’ll send their kids to camp.

They’re certainly not the first match made on the Mesa. Harry Talbott met his wife, Bonnie, there, at a young age.

“I was 16 years old and thought that I better get a good wife before they were all taken,” he said.

Fond memories

I went to camp every summer as a child. It was the highlight of my year. Each of those summers I grew closer to God. By the time I was in high school, I started to bring my friends—some even invited Jesus Christ into their lives to be their lord and savior.

But it wasn’t all just church. We had plenty of fun engaging in water fights on the lake and flour wars (my kids tell me that now it’s a color war), and pranks like capturing frogs at the lily pond and setting them loose during chapel. One time, a friend and I snuck into the dean’s room late at night, snatched his clothes off the floor and hoisted his clothes up the flagpole for the next morning’s flag ceremony.

My children have fond memories of Grand Mesa Christian Camp, too.

“Camp has always been a special time of the year,” said my daughter, Olivia. “It’s a chance to refocus on what’s really important in life: God and having fellowship with others. When you’re up at church camp, it’s all about living life to the fullest and celebrating the one who created it.”

A building spree

It’s hard to imagine that anything I have laid my hand to do in this life will still be standing 100 years from now. I doubt the folks who first pitched their tents on the shores of Baron Lake in 1917 had any reason to believe their efforts would be carried on by future generations leading to this 100-year celebration. But that’s the beauty of life—it’s hard to predict the future.

In the late ’20s, tents gave way to some rudimentary buildings, starting with a mess hall and then sleeping quarters for the girls. Early on, drinking water was hauled in by truck and a hand pump was used to siphon water from the lake for showers. Back then, you could register for a week’s camp for just $1 and each meal was a reasonable 35 cents.

Margaret Haldane and her husband, William, maintained a family cabin near Baron Lake for years and had always thought of it as the most special of places. Her bequest, made midway in the last century, made it possible to build the camp’s most special place: Christ’s Chapel.

It’s there on bended knee that many have prayed to their creator, and on bended knee that men have proposed to their wives. Indeed, Christ’s Chapel has become a popular wedding venue.

Soon after the chapel was dedicated, McQuery Hall—a spacious new dining room and kitchen—was built. (Although the original was later damaged by a heavy snow, it has subsequently been rebuilt.) The following years saw a dozen girls’ and boys’ cabins added, as well as an administrative hall, a community building, a caretaker’s lodge and a much-needed maintenance shed. Today, the camp can house 150 happy campers.

The future

While the campers are happy in the here and now, all is not rosy for the camp itself. It takes a tremendous amount of time and money just to keep up with the maintenance needs of the camp, and although its high school groups are mostly full, its grade school camps are running below half capacity. Parents just aren’t sending their kids to camp like they used to.

Grandparents can help.

Today’s Grand Mesa Christian Association is ran by a board of trustees made up of Methodist and Baptist volunteers. During summer, each denomination holds a series of camps, although you don’t need to be a member to attend. For more information on sending your grandkids to Baptist camp, contact Dawn Currier at 487-3032 or visit www.grandmesa baptistcamp.org. For Methodist camp call Anna Marie Gorman at

261-1360 or visit www.grandmesa camp.com.

The camp welcomes volunteers and financial donations. Scholarships enable students to attend camp, contributions to the camp’s endowment fund are invested, and the interest generated helps cover the costs of programs. The Permanent Improvement Fund is dedicated to the construction of new cabins and buildings, and to the upkeep of existing buildings.

“Camp has been a special place for several generations of both sides of my family,” said Illene Roggensack of Grand Junction. “When my mom passed away 13 years ago, an endowed scholarship was set up to make sure other families can send their kids without concern for financial circumstance. My sisters and I are now living our childhood fantasies by being camp cooks! So continues our love for and commitment to the camp and the way that God’s beauty and love manifest there.”