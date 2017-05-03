A BIG BEACON THANK YOU!

BeaconFest 2017 was a day of good fun and practical information for the boomers and seniors in our community. Thanks to our show sponsors, Hilltop Senior Life Options and KREX News Channel 5; our volunteers; entertainers; the 80+ local businesses who set up booths; and most importantly, you, our guests, the event was a tremendous success.

More than 2,500 people walked through the doors of Two Rivers Convention Center, excited to immerse themselves in a day full of events and resources.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Las Marias, Mountain Air Roasters and Einstein Bros. Bagels provided guests with delicious food and fueled them with superior quality coffee throughout the day.

bone tree, Danny Agajanian & The Hallelujah Band, King ‘n’ Trio, Javier de los Santos and Ron Koss hit the stage with great music, as did the Troy Douglas Band, who stepped in to fill a spot at the last minute. Beth Williams and Peggy Malone kicked off entertainment in the foyer with their interactive performances, accompanied by a bit of yodeling; James Cameron entranced audiences outside with his bagpipes and knowledge of his Scottish heritage; Storehouse Gospel Quartet and Marian Miller lit up the crowd with delightful melodies, and young Morgan Crouse captivated attendees with her guitar and powerful vocals.

Each seminar room hosted a spread of educational presentations, covering topics from downsizing, handling grief, computer help, estate planning, assistive medical technology, fraud prevention and more in an environment crafted especially for seniors, boomers and their families.

As if the seminars, live entertainment and vendor booths weren’t enough, guests were thrilled by the chance to win door prizes every 30 minutes.

We gave away a vacation package to Glenwood Springs, Century Casino gave a hotel stay and dinner for two, La-Z-Boy donated some living room furniture, and various restaurants donated gift cards for local cuisine. We want to thank all of the vendors who donated the wonderful gifts that made these drawings so exciting.

As is true every year, this year’s BeaconFest wouldn’t have been the same without the friendly support of the 80+ vendors who set up booths. Each booth painted a picture of its own unique offerings to create a fair of local businesses that value being a part of our community.

Thanks to all who attended!