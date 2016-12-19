Slow roasting allows the luscious glaze to coat the ham in warm flavors of bourbon and orange with a hint of cinnamon. Cooking at a low temperature makes for a ham that’s moist and tender – perfect for the holidays or any special occasion.
Ingredients
1 8-10 pound Bone-In Spiral Cut Ham, room temperature
Glaze:
2/3 cups Bourbon
¼ cup Orange Marmalade
1 cup Dark Brown Sugar
Juice of 1 large Orange
1 3-inch Cinnamon Stick
Read the complete recipe for Boulder Locavore’s Orange-Bourbon Glazed Bone-In Spiral-Cut Ham
