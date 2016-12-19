give where you live

By Nathaniel Sillin
Deciding to make a charitable contribution can arise from a desire to help others, a passionate commitment to a cause or the aim to give back to a group that once helped you or a loved one. Choosing which organizations you want to support can be difficult. You have to determine which causes are most important to you, and with outside help you can compare how effective various charities are at using their funding.
Here’s how you can stretch your dollar to best benefit the causes and charities you care about.
Donating in times of crisis
Sometimes a specific event rather than a general cause can spur you into action. When this happens, if you want to be sure that your money goes to support that particular cause, narrow your search to charities that let you specify how your donation will be used. Otherwise your money might not directly support those affected.
Supporting individuals and small businesses
Donating to a nonprofit with effective programs and processes is the way to go if you’re trying to help as many people as possible, but you can also make contributions to individuals or families through a crowdfunding website. There’s something special about knowing exactly who and how you’re helping. Similarly, you can help entrepreneurs by making a microfinance loan through a nonprofit. You can relend the money you’re paid back to continue supporting small businesses.
Matching campaigns
Third parties fund matching campaigns for charities. You can ask a charity if there’s a campaign running and if your donation qualifies.
Claiming a tax deduction
You might be able to increase your financial impact if you can claim a tax deduction for your donation. Calculate your tax savings each year and put the money back into your charity fund. Donation-related deductions can sometimes be confusing, and you may want to check with a tax professional or look online for tips from the IRS.
Give locally
Making a donation to a local cause or nonprofit is one way to actually see your dollars in action. Here on the Western Slope, we are lucky to live among people who generously invest in the community, but there is still enormous need here.
The holiday season inspires us all to give back to our communities. Local and national organizations make it easy for us to give back however we can.
Charitable organizations come in all sizes. Whether you want to help local organizations meet their holiday giving goals, or you’re ready to start planning your year of giving for 2017, below is a list of organizations to keep in mind. We can’t possibly list them all, so click here to read our 2017 Mesa County BEACON Guide for a list of more wonderful organizations worthy of your support.
HopeWest
Salvation Army
St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation
Hilltop
Western Colorado Community Foundation
Alzheimer’s Association
Western Slope Center for Children
Mesa County RSVP
KAFM
Colorado Canyons Medical Center
Community Hospital
Churches
Operation Interdependence
Sweet Adelines
Operation Revamp, Veterans Art Center
Habitat for Humanity
Colorado Mesa University Foundation
Mesa County Libraries
Avalon Theater
Center for Independence
Gray Gourmet
Mesa County Land Conservancy
Roice-Hurst Humane Society
Catholic Outreach
Museum of Western Colorado
Mesa Land Trust
Business Incubator Center
Community Food Bank
United Way
Housing Resources
Western Colorado Congress
VA Medical Center
Region 10/ADRC
Help Hospitalized Veterans
Boy Scouts
Girl Scouts
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
Strive
John McConnell Math & Science Center
Partners
Western Colorado Botanical Gardens
Colorado National Monument Association
Center for Mental Health
Grand Junction Symphony
Valley Symphony Orchestra
Delta County Memorial Hospital
Montrose Memorial Hospital
Montrose County Libraries
Delta County Libraries
Volunteers of America
Mesa County Health Department
Foster Grandparent Program
Senior Companion Program
Rocky Mountain PBS
The Art Center
Leave a Reply