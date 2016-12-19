give where you live

By Nathaniel Sillin

Deciding to make a charitable contribution can arise from a desire to help others, a passionate commitment to a cause or the aim to give back to a group that once helped you or a loved one. Choosing which organizations you want to support can be difficult. You have to determine which causes are most important to you, and with outside help you can compare how effective various charities are at using their funding.

Here’s how you can stretch your dollar to best benefit the causes and charities you care about.

Donating in times of crisis

Sometimes a specific event rather than a general cause can spur you into action. When this happens, if you want to be sure that your money goes to support that particular cause, narrow your search to charities that let you specify how your donation will be used. Otherwise your money might not directly support those affected.

Supporting individuals and small businesses

Donating to a nonprofit with effective programs and processes is the way to go if you’re trying to help as many people as possible, but you can also make contributions to individuals or families through a crowdfunding website. There’s something special about knowing exactly who and how you’re helping. Similarly, you can help entrepreneurs by making a microfinance loan through a nonprofit. You can relend the money you’re paid back to continue supporting small businesses.

Matching campaigns

Third parties fund matching campaigns for charities. You can ask a charity if there’s a campaign running and if your donation qualifies.

Claiming a tax deduction

You might be able to increase your financial impact if you can claim a tax deduction for your donation. Calculate your tax savings each year and put the money back into your charity fund. Donation-related deductions can sometimes be confusing, and you may want to check with a tax professional or look online for tips from the IRS.

Give locally

Making a donation to a local cause or nonprofit is one way to actually see your dollars in action. Here on the Western Slope, we are lucky to live among people who generously invest in the community, but there is still enormous need here.

The holiday season inspires us all to give back to our communities. Local and national organizations make it easy for us to give back however we can.

Charitable organizations come in all sizes. Whether you want to help local organizations meet their holiday giving goals, or you're ready to start planning your year of giving for 2017, below is a list of organizations to keep in mind.

The Art Center