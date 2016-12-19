Butternut-Sausage-Spinach-Lasagna

Candy-sweet roasted butternut squash layered with spinach and spicy sausage and lots of cheese. Cozy and comforting, this no-noodle recipe is a warm way to get your vegetable fix this winter.
Servings: 2.5 pints
Ingredients
5 lb. butternut squash
1 T. olive oil
½ t. salt
1 lb. sausage
10 oz. spinach, roughly chopped
1 large onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 t. fennel seed
½ t. basil
½ t. oregano
1 t. salt
27 oz. ricotta cheese
2 cups shredded mozzarella
