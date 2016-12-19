Butternut Sausage Spinach Lasagna

From Kate Hubbard, MountainCravings.com

December 19, 2016 Kate Hubbard Recipes 0

Butternut-Sausage-Spinach-Lasagna

Candy-sweet roasted butternut squash layered with spinach and spicy sausage and lots of cheese. Cozy and comforting, this no-noodle recipe is a warm way to get your vegetable fix this winter.

Servings: 2.5 pints

Ingredients

5 lb. butternut squash

1 T. olive oil

½ t. salt

1 lb. sausage

10 oz. spinach, roughly chopped

1 large onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 t. fennel seed

½ t. basil

½ t. oregano

1 t. salt

27 oz. ricotta cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella

Read the complete recipe for Mountain Cravings’ Butternut Sausage Spinach Lasagna

Kate Hubbard
About Kate Hubbard 1 Article
Kate Hubbard is the cook, writer, & photographer behind Mountain Cravings. The name Mountain Cravings comes from my ingrained love of the Rockies and my insatiable cravings without respect for time of day, availability of food, or any sort of logic... For the most part, my recipes are a healthy spin on comfort foods. I update the classics to be enjoyed every day, not just as guilty pleasures. That’s not to say there aren’t some decadent, stuff-your-face meals or desserts, and there may even be a few salads, but it’s all about balance!
Contact: Website

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes