Butternut-Sausage-Spinach-Lasagna

About Kate Hubbard 1 Article

Kate Hubbard is the cook, writer, & photographer behind Mountain Cravings. The name Mountain Cravings comes from my ingrained love of the Rockies and my insatiable cravings without respect for time of day, availability of food, or any sort of logic... For the most part, my recipes are a healthy spin on comfort foods. I update the classics to be enjoyed every day, not just as guilty pleasures. That’s not to say there aren’t some decadent, stuff-your-face meals or desserts, and there may even be a few salads, but it’s all about balance!