How to use collaboration to gain new customers

If you’ve always thought of other local businesses as your competition, it may be time to start thinking of them as a resource instead.

All businesses have limited resources, and while some have more resources (more time, more money, a better location) than others, every business has the opportunity to utilize the resources they have. And often, it’s the more resourceful businesses—as opposed to the resource-full—that get ahead.

Back to your neighbors.

You may not be thinking of them as a resource. And if that’s the case, you’re missing out. (As are they, because you are a resource for them!)

Here’s how to use collaboration, as opposed to competition, to turn your business and your neighbors’ into mutual resources.

1. Collaborating with compliments: sharing the wealth

We’ll begin this post with the easiest idea to jump aboard, collaborating with complimentary businesses. The idea is simple: find local businesses that have a similar customer base, then share the wealth. Promote each other, display their brochures in your main office, recommend them to your customers — and they’ll do the same.

By working together with other small businesses that you believe in, you can provide better customer service to your customers, do your part to promote local businesses and support our local economy. Plus, you’ll both benefit from the new customers coming your way.

Brainstorm.

Consider who your customers are, and what other products and services they use. Research to find local businesses that might fit their needs. Find businesses that compliment your offerings by considering where a customer might go after receiving great service from you. Use the 2017 BEACON Guide to find local businesses serving seniors, baby boomers and their families.

2. Collaborating with “competition”: knowledge and insight

Are you ready to dive deeper?

As a small business owner, gaining knowledge about your industry is key to success and growth. While it’s easy to become immersed in the daily grind of your own business, it’s important to keep in touch with your industry as a whole.

Collaborating with local businesses in your industry is a great way to gain new insights and a broader perspective. Of course, the better you understand your industry, customers, potential customers and the other players, the better you understand how to respond to the changing needs of your customers.

But they’re my competition! Why would I want to give them insight?!

This question comes entirely from a scarcity mentality, as opposed to an abundance mentality. A quick Google search will provide you with arguments-a-plenty, each trying to convince you that scarcity is out, abundance is in. For us, it’s as simple as this:

There are businesses competing for your customers whether you ignore them or not. Why not benefit from them being there? Why not collaborate, share your experiences and both become better at what you do?

The knowledge and insight you gain from one another can change the way you do business. Perhaps you’ll both become more specialized, more able to serve a more specific market. You’ll never know until you try.

Tell us how it goes!

