We are stronger together

ADRC serves Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel counties. Highly skilled options counselors are available to help our consumers navigate public assistance programs, health care options and the many other services and supports avail- able in our area.

The Center for Mental Health grows every year and nonprofit organizations such as Sharing Ministries, the Abrams Connection and the Community Dental Clinic have all expanded to better meet the needs of our growing population of low-income residents and those with the greatest need.

In an effort to provide extra support to caregivers and the homebound, we have developed a companion program that serves a dual purpose. The volunteer companions are carefully screened and provided with training and ongoing support. They are also offered a small stipend for their service, making them feel valued and giving them a sense of purpose. For volunteers with very low incomes, some extra cash in their wallet is a huge relief. The people they serve get a break from their daily routine

and an opportunity to develop new friendships.

This holiday season, I hope you will consider what you can do to help in your community. Donations to help nonprofits help others are always appreciated, but so is your time. If every adult in Region 10 would reach out to someone in need just a few hours a month, many of our problems would be solved. Call 765-3127 for more information about how you can help.