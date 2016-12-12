Montrose-Delta Beacon Bits, December 2016

Garden of Lights at the Botanic Gardens

Visit the Garden of Lights at the Mon- trose Botanic Gardens from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on December 9-10, December 16- 18 and December 26-27. Enjoy illumi- nated garden paths and displays, horse- drawn wagon rides, music-activated light shows and the new Community Tunnel of Lights. Visit www.montrose gardens.org for more information

Montrose senior activities

The Montrose Recreation District has the following activity scheduled for seniors 50 and older. Register one week ahead. Events take place at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Dr., or transportation departs from the Montrose Pavilion. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early. For more information, call 249-7705.

• Holiday Lights and Dinner at Trattoria di Sophia 5–7:30 p.m., December 14

The evening begins with an Italian dinner at Trattoria di Sophia, followed by a viewing of the holiday lights around Montrose. If you are not able to drive, or do not drive at night, you can arrange to be picked up. Cost is $26, including dinner.

Blizzard Boxes for the homebound

Senior CommUnity Meals, a program of Volunteers of America, is assembling emergency “blizzard boxes” to distribute to their homebound older adult clients. The emergency food boxes will contain enough food for five meals in the event a storm hits the Montrose, Delta and San Miguel counties service areas. They include such nonperishable items as individual cans of chili, spaghetti, ravioli, tuna, fruit cups, juice boxes, packs of peanuts, sunflower seeds and crackers. Over the past year, approximately 75,000 hot and frozen meals have been provided through Senior CommUnity Meals to the senior citizens of Delta, Montrose and San Miguel counties. The program serves lunches at seven community meal sites from Olathe to Paonia to Norwood and Nucla and delivers meals to seniors’ homes utilizing a network of staff and volunteers covering approximately 4,600 square miles. Senior CommUnity Meals is principally funded by the Region 10 Area Agency on Aging. For more information on Senior CommUnity Meals or to make a donation to support the blizzard boxes project, visit www.seniorcommunitymeals.org or call 835-2670.