Mesa County Beacon Bits, December 2016

Giving Trees at libraries

Giving Trees decorated with gift requests from underprivileged Mesa County residents of all ages will be at the Central Library and the Clifton, De Beque, Fruita and Palisade library branches through December 10. Stop by and select a tree tag describing a gift to purchase. Before leaving the library, provide staff with your contact information. After you have purchased the gift, bring it back unwrapped and with the Giving Tree tag attached. Beneficiaries of Giving Tree gifts are Catholic Outreach clients and Mesa County residents. Gifts are meant to be about $25 or less.

Christmas train show

The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club hosts its 28th annual Christmas Train Show at Cross Orchards Historic Site in Grand Junction. The show is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the weekends of December 10-11, 17- 18, 23-24 and December 31-January 1. Admission is $1 per child, $4 per adult and $7 for a family.

Wreaths Across America ceremony

The Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado and the Patriot Guard Riders of the Western Slope will present the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on December 17 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will last approximately 30 minutes. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating. Last year, the Veterans Memorial Cemetery placed donated wreaths on approximately 1,800 gravesites. This year, they expect to place more than 2,000 wreaths on graves on December 16, starting at 3 p.m.

Quilts of Valor honors World War II veteran

On October 25, a special presentation was made to Robert Smith at his home at The Willows in Fruita. Smith is a five-year veteran who served in Paris and London during World War II. On behalf of the Grand Valley Valor Quilters, a local branch of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, Sue Schore presented him with a beautiful handmade quilt. The quilts made by the Foundation’s volunteer members are awarded to U.S. military service members and veterans as a way of honoring them for their service and dedication to our country. To learn more about the organization, please contact Schore at 241-7457 or visit www.QOVF.org

Comfort Keepers’ Ora Lee makes President’s Club

Local Comfort Keepers franchise owner Ora Lee was recently honored as part of the Comfort Keepers’ President’s Club during the national leadership conference in Las Vegas. The President’s Club award is presented to the top 25 franchisees whose local franchises have generated the highest revenue in the previous year within a single territory. Lee has served the Western Slope community for 13 years and serves approximately 300 seniors throughout the region with a variety of in-home services.

N ew Changes to LEAP applications

The Mesa County Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) will no longer be handled through the Department of Human Services (DHS). It will now be administered by Discover Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado. Applicants should follow these new procedures for the 2016-2017 season: LEAP is a mail-in program only. Return your completed 2016 application by faxing it to 719-633-9098; mailing it to LEAP, PO Box 39200, Colorado Springs, CO 80949; or emailing it to LEAPHELP@discovermygoodwill.org. For more information, call 1-866- 432-8435 or visit www.cdhs.state. co.us/leap.

Area businesses join forces to help homebound seniors

Comfort Keepers has partnered with the BEACON Senior Newspaper, Citrolla’s, Boston’s and Sam’s Club to provide a meal and companionship to homebound seniors on Christmas Eve. Seniors can request the company of a volunteer while they enjoy a delicious turkey dinner. Meals will be delivered from 2-4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Donations are also needed. To donate or volunteer, call Comfort Keepers at 241-8818.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

• Family Health West is looking for volunteers to act as greeters at Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center or to assist with our activities in our assisted living facilities. To learn more, call 858-2211 or email nwatchman@fhw.org.

• Mesa County RSVP connects individuals 55 and older to volunteer positions in any of our member agencies. For a list of volunteer opportunities and to register, call 243-9839.

• The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to work with people, serve food, pack food boxes, clean house, sort food, stock food, take applications for assistance, answer phones, ring bells and more at their corps office, 1235 N. Fourth St. Call 242-7513 for details.

• AARP Foundation TaxAide is seeking volunteers to help Colorado taxpayers who need assistance preparing and filing their 2016 tax returns. For more information, visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide or call 1-888-687-2277. The application deadline is December 15.

• Mesa County Spellbinders is looking for volunteers to learn a few story-telling skills and make a difference in children’s lives. Spellbinders tell stories to students in kindergarten through fifth grade once a month during the school year. To join, call 462-7346.

SUPPORT GROUPS

• Mending Hearts is for any adult who has experienced the death of a loved one. Grand Junction groups meets from 2–3:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Miller Homestead at HopeWest. Call 248-8844.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers support groups for family members of adults who have a serious mental illness and connection groups for adults living with a mental illness. Groups meet at various times and locations in Mesa County. For additional information, please visit www.NAMIWS.org or call 462-3989.

• Western Slope Visionaries, a low-vision support group, meets from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 241-0315.

• Compassionate Friends offers friendship and understanding to bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents. The group meets monthly at 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on the first Tuesdays at Unity Church, 3205 N. 12th St. Call 434-3822.

• MACHO Men cancer support group meets monthly at 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesdays at St. Mary’s Hospital’s Java City Café. Call 298-2351 for details.

• MS and Men, a support group for men living with MS, meets monthly on the third Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon at the Artful Cup. Call 241- 8975.

• MS Breakfast Group meets monthly at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesdays at Village Inn, 757 Horizon Dr. Call 241-8975.

• GriefShare is a nondenominational Christ-based support group for those mourning the death of a loved one. This no-cost group meets from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Mondays. For location and details, call Vicci at 628-1453.